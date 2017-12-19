× Arkansas has no problems with Oral Roberts

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark-Jaylen Barford scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting to lead Arkansas to its fourth straight victory with a 104-69 win over Oral Roberts on Tuesday night.

Barford, the fourth-leading scorer in the Southeastern Conference at 18.6 points per game, was coming off his first single-digit scoring effort of the season in a win over Troy. The senior had nine points in the first half against ORU and added a career-best five steals _ part of a season-high 27 turnovers forced by Arkansas (9-2).

Five players finished in double figures for Arkansas, with C.J. Jones adding 15 points on five 3-pointers. Anton Beard and Daryl Macon scored 14 each, with Macon scoring all of his points in the second half, and Daniel Gafford finished with 12.

Emmanuel Nzekwesi led the Golden Eagles (4-10) with 22 points and was 10 of 13 from the field. R.J. Fuqua added 19 points and hit four 3-pointers, while Chris Miller finished with 10 points.