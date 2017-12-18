Tennessee ranks 11th for complaints to Do Not Call Registry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A new report out reveals more consumers are getting slammed with calls from telemarketers, along with robocalls.

The Federal Trade Commission released its Do Not Call Registry Data Book for 2017 and it shows Tennessee ranks 11th for complaints to the registry.

More than 158,000 complaints were submitted from the Volunteer State.

Other states had higher numbers of complaints submitted, however, the rankings are based on complaints per 100,000 population.

Nationwide, complaints increased from 2016 to 2017, with more than 7 million total complaints this year.

The vast majority of complaints, more than 4.5 million, were related to robocalls, versus a live person.

The biggest complaint categories were as follows:

Reducing debt

Vacation and Timeshares

Warranties/Protection Plans

How to stop unwanted calls or robocalls

The FTC defines robocalls as sales calls that are illegal whether a number is on the registry or not (unless the caller has written permission from a consumer). These are the most prevalent types of calls and the hardest to stop.

WREG recently tested out some call blocking apps that could help.

While scammers behind the robocalls don't follow the rules, experts say it's still a good idea to sign up for the Do Not Call Registry.

Click here to sign up or report a complaint.

Who's exempt?

There are some companies that can call consumers, despite a number being on the DNC Registry.

They include:

Organizations asking for charitable contributions

Organizations raising money for political purposes

Organizations conducting surveys