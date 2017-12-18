Twenty-five indicted, drugs seized in Dixie Homes Murda Squad bust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police on Monday announced a major bust of heroin and other drugs and the arrest of 10 people connected to the Dixie Homes Murda Squad gang.

Investigators seized heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana from locations in the city and county, plus five firearms and several vehicles purchased with drug proceeds, Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said.

Investigators also seized $200,000 in cash, he said.

The arrests were the result of a nine-month investigation into drug sales in the Medical District. A grand jury indicted 25 people in total.

Dixie Homes Murda Squad is a gang that started in the old Dixie Homes housing project a few years ago.

Since Jan. 1, MPD has investigated 593 heroin overdoses in Memphis, Rallings said, and 97 of them resulted in death.

"More lives could be saved if more people in our community would step up and do the right thing," Rallings said.

Fifteen suspects remained at large, Rallings said.

He asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.