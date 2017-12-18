Sherra Wright’s California neighbors surprised by her courtroom appearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERSIDE, California — Neighbors who lived near Sherra Wright in Murrieta, California say the woman t hey saw in a wheelchair in court Monday is not the neighbor they know.

Instead they know her as the woman who walks up and down the street barefoot in a robe.

"She was that neighbor that woke everyone up in the morning walking down the street in her bathrobe screaming at people," one person said.

At least a half dozen neighbors said the same thing.

"Like everyone else has said, her walking around in her little white robe wailing her arms, talking on the cell phone."

Who she was on the phone with is a question this tight-knit community keeps asking, especially after hearing she was arrested Friday on the way home from her kids' basketball game.

She's charged with the murder of her ex-husband and hoop standout Lorenzen Wright. He was found shot to death in a swampy field off Hacks Cross and Winchester in Memphis seven years ago

Neighbors say Wright and several kids moved into the home six months ago.

Sherra and Lorenzen Wright had six children together. It's unclear who`s taking care of them now.

No one answered the door at Wright's home Monday. Neighbors said they haven't seen much activity here in a couple days.

One neighbor said he followed Lorenzen Wright's basketball career.

He was a huge fan — but told us no one really knew their neighbor was once married to him.

Wright will be at the jail in Riverside until Wednesday when she faces a judge again to find out if and when she heads back to Memphis.