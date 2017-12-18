Sex offender found living in Whitehaven apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven apartment complex says a registered sex offender was able to cheat the system and avoid a background check.

Jimmie Liddell, 51, violated the sex offender registry multiple times, but apartment management at New Horizon Apartments near Millbranch and Winchester had no idea he was in their backyard.

"He was invisible to us," said Dragan Kocic, director of operations for the apartment complex.

That's because Liddell wasn't on the lease, meaning he avoided a background check.

The complex discovered Liddell and his criminal history in 2012 after a tip from a tenant. Management evicted the woman he was living with.

Management says tenants in every apartment complex need to be watchful.

Liddell's list of charges is long. He's been indicted for unlawful sexual contact with at least six boys, all under the age of 14.