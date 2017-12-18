× Police: Woman in BMW stole ID, checks at Midtown yoga studio

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a woman in a BMW who they say stole a purse from a vehicle at a yoga studio and stole the victim’s identity.

At 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 14, police say the woman burglarized a vehicle parked at Midtown Yoga at 524 S. Cooper and stole a purse containing checkbooks, credit cards and identification.

She then forged and cashed numerous checks using the victim’s identity, police said.

She may also be responsible for forgery and identity theft cases in Collierville, Germantown and Bartlett.

Police say she is in her early to mid 30s with blonde or light brown long hair. She was driving a newer model, black BMW X3.

Anyone with information about this case, or knows the identity of the suspect, should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.