MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a school bus accident near Getwell and New Willow in East Memphis Monday morning.

Police confirm five students, from age 10 to 15, were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

One victim was transported to Baptist East. Two more victims were transported to LeBonheur Children's Hospital.

A man spoke to WREG saying his wife, three kids and nephew were also taken to the hospital in stable condition after their van collided with the bus.

The van sustained damaged to the front.

The kids on the school bus went to Overton High School.