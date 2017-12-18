× Police ID body pulled from tugboat as Anquavius Jamison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A body pulled from a sunken tugboat in the Mississippi River this weekend was positively identified as 19-year-old Anquavius Jamison, police said late Monday night.

The body of Keith Pigram, Jamison’s stepfather and captain of the vessel Ricky Robinson, has not been recovered.

Pigram and Jamison’s boat went down Dec. 8 in about 65 feet of water. The boat was partially pulled to the surface Sunday.

“He was a hard worker. He had friends. He had plenty of friends,” said Frank Gottie, Jamison’s cousin. “He was the type of person that you would cling onto.”