Man injured in shooting near University of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition Saturday after a shooting near the U of M.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Mynders Avenue where they located a man who had been shot upon arrival.

The victim’s condition has been upgraded from critical to non-critical.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

