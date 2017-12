× Pedestrian killed by train in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a train Monday morning in Holly Springs near Govan Avenue and Bonner Street.

The Holly Springs Police and Fire Departments are investigating the accident.

Sources tell WREG the victim has died.

The accident happened just before 6 a.m. this morning.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you as more information becomes available.