Man critically injured in Binghampton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot late Monday night in Binghampton, police say.

Officers were on the scene around 11 p.m. of a shooting in the 3000 block of Yale.

They say one male victim was found. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition/

No suspect information was available.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update the story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information on the crime can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.