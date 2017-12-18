Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife in wheelchair during court hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sherra Wright, the ex-wife of Memphis basketball star Lorenzen Wright and one of two people accused in his homicide, was wheeled into a California courtroom handcuffed in a wheelchair for a hearing Monday.

Wright was scheduled for an arraignment at Riverside Hall of Justice in California. That hearing was reset for Wednesday, Dec. 20 and she was wheeled back out of the courtroom.

No explanation was given why she was in a wheelchair. Wright moved and even crossed her legs at one point. The judge granted Wright be seen by detention doctor services.

"Any time you are in jail and you come before a judge and you have issues, whether it’s medical or mental health, that is very common and standard operating procedure," said public defender Jeff Zimel.

The new hearing date delays Wright's expected extradition to Memphis from Riverside, California.

Wright was taken into custody Friday night, after she was indicted on murder charges in Wright's 2010 homicide.

It will likely be determined if and when she will be extradited back to Memphis in the next hearing.

Sources confirm to WREG that Wright had just left her sons basketball game when she was pulled over.

Her sons were in the car when U.S. Marshals put her in handcuffs.

Wright is facing charges related to killing her ex-husband and basketballs star Lorenzen Wright, seven years ago.

She has been indicted on first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

A deacon at her former church in Collierville, Billy Turner, was also arrested in the case.

Court documents stated the pair tried to kill Lorenzen Wright outside his home in Atlanta, before gunning him down in a rural Memphis area in July 2010.

While Wright did collect $1 million life insurance policy, investigators have yet to say what the motive for the crime was.

Lorenzen and Sherra Wright had six kids together.

WREG will be in court for Wright's first appearance and will keep you updated.