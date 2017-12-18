Binghampton murder suspect to appear in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A murder suspect who was on the run for five months will face a judge this morning.

Donvoe Sanders faces several charges, including second-degree murder. Police say he killed 36-year-old Mario Lofton in Binghampton in July.

Sadly, Lofton is the third of his siblings to be killed in Memphis.

The suspect is being held on a $300,000 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, witnesses picked Sanders from a lineup, telling investigators he shot and killed Lofton back in July.

Police say Lofton was found lying on the sidewalk in front of a Binhampton house where he ran for help.

He later died at the hospital.

Lofton is the third child his mother had to bury in the past six years.

His brother, James Stokes, was shot and killed in 2011. Eight months later, his sister Ranita Burke was stabbed to death by her husband.

WREG will report live from today's court appearance.