Three men convicted in 7-year-old girl’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were found guilty for intentionally killing a 7-year-old girl two years ago.

7-year-old Kirsten Williams was shot and killed April 10, 2015 when a car with four people inside pulled up and opened fire as she played in her yard in the 2600 block of Durby Circle.

Police say the crime was retaliation for a shooting that happened the day before during a drug deal.

Carlos Stokes, 25, Brandon Brookins, 22 and Jordan Clayton, 24 were convicted of premeditated first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

The men face a minimum of life in prison when they are sentenced in February.

Carl Johnson, the driver of the car, is awaiting trail.