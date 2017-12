× Woman injured in Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in the 2700 block of Fizer Road in Orange Mound.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital.

Police responded to the scene at 6 pm.

Police report the suspects possibly fled the scene in a white Mustang.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

@ approx. 6pm, offcs responded to a shooting at 2749 Fizer. One female was shot and transported to ROH in critical condition. The susps were possibly occupying a wht Mustang and a silver car. No additional info is available at this point. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 18, 2017