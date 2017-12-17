× Memphis organization hosting career fair, hiring new team members

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Porter-Leath will host a career fair Monday, Dec. 18 to hire new team members. The local organization is seeking teachers, administrators and non-instructional staff to provide high-quality education and support services.

Porter-Leath brings early childhood education and family services to over 6,000 Shelby County children each year.

The career fair will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at Porter-Leath’s Early Childhood Support Center in the 3400 block of Prescott Road.

Candidates are asked to arrive professionally dressed, with a cover letter, resume and transcripts. Certified Pre-K teachers must have a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education or a related field and a Teachers License with Pre-K endorsement

“Our career fair provides the perfect opportunity for our community’s most dedicated and dynamic professionals to help advance our mission of empowering children and families to achieve a healthy, optimal and independent lifestyle,” said Rob Hughes, Porter-Leath’s Vice President of Development.