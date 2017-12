× Man stabbed in Castalia Heights, rushed to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a stabbing that left one man in critical condition.

Police say that officers responded to the 1800 block of Keltner Circle at around 3:48 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers found one male victim who had been stabbed. Police say the victim may have known the suspect.

The victim was transported to the Regional One Medical Center in critical condition. No arrests have been made yet.