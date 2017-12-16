× Tugboat recovery makes progress

MEMPHIS, Tenn.—The recovery of the sunken tugboat that left two men missing makes progress.

Wepfer Marine said under the supervision of the Coast Guard, was able to move the Ricky Robinson to shallower water closer to the shore.

According to the release they still have more work to do before they can officially begin an investigation as to why the tugboat sank.

Wepfer management say they have been in touch with the designated family members of the missing crew on progress throughout the day.

Keith Pigram and his stepson Anquavius Newsom were working on the boat when it went down friday morning.