Therapy dog named Memphis returned to owner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis the dog is back home and safe.

Memphis, a French bulldog, has spent his life visiting hospitals, schools, jails and churches as a therapy dog.

But he was lost from his Midtown home on Wednesday and a stranger in a gold sedan took him away.

His owner Jeremy Cole, offered a reward to find him. Cole and Memphis recently moved to the Bluff City and volunteer at St. Mary's church.

"We just want Memphis home. No questions asked," Cole said.

Friday, he got his wish, and he credits WREG's story with helping bring his dog home. See his Facebook post below.