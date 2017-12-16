× Tears give way to cheers at vigil for Lorenzen Wright

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family of slain former Grizzlies star Lorenzen Wright applauded the arrest of his ex-wife at a brief vigil Saturday night outside his mother’s home.

About dozen people converged at Deborah Marion’s house around 6 p.m. to light candles and hang balloons.

One woman shouted, “We did it!”

Others praised God.

Sherra Wright-Robinson was arrested in California Friday.

Billy Ray Turner, a deacon at her former church, was arrested last Tuesday in Collierville.

“This is something that she’s (Marion has) been saying all along, that Sherra was the murderer,” said TV host Thaddeus Matthews.

Matthews spoke on the Wright family’s behalf Saturday night at their request, although he admits he hasn’t known them long.

“What they accomplish now is just being able to sit back and see that justice is about to be rendered and waiting for the next arrest,” said Matthews.

In an interview with WREG Saturday morning, Wright’s mother, Deborah Marion, described Wright-Robinson as “evil.”

Marion said she believes Wright-Robinson killed her son because she wanted money and control.