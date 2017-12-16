Lorenzen Wright’s mother lights fireworks at gravesite to celebrate ex-wife’s arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven years after his murder, the ex-wife of former Memphis Grizzlies star Lorenzen Wright has been arrested and charged in his death.

Sherra Wright, 46, was arrested Friday night in Riverside, California, and investigators believe she actually tried to have him killed a month before his murder.

But Wright’s mother never lost hope, telling WREG she knew justice was coming soon.

"We got 'em," Deborah Marion said. "This is the day, day, day I've been waiting on for the last seven years."

Proudly wearing his jersey, number 42, Marion visited her son's gravesite Saturday, just as she has at least three times a week since he was gunned down in 2010 at just 34 years old.

But unlike those other visits, this time, there are no tears – just relief.

"Last night, it was like the good lord put me in the bed and put me in a coma until my alarm clock went off this morning," Marion said.

That's when she got the news that Wright's ex-wife and mother of his six children had been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

"Evil, evil, evil," Marion said. "Just the wicked witch of the south. Just evil."

Authorities announced the arrest in a press conference Saturday morning.

"This really begins the process of justice," said Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

Earlier this month, investigators arrested 46-year-old Collierville church deacon Billy Ray Turner, weeks after finding the murder weapon at the bottom of a lake near Walnut, Mississippi.

"We followed the evidence and the evidence led us to Billy Ray Turner and Sherra Wright," said MPD Multi-Agency Gang Unit Commander Maj. Darren Goods.

Marion believes her son was murdered over his money.

"Money and control," she said.

And according to investigators, more arrests may be coming.

Not long before his death, detectives say Turner and Wright convinced a third person to travel to Wright's Atlanta home to kill him.

That person still hasn't been indicted, police said Saturday, but wouldn't confirm whether they've made an arrest.

"If you're involved in this case, I would encourage you to come forward now before we come get you," said MPD Director Michael Rallings.

Marion says her intuition told her a break in the case was close.

"Before Christmas, sure did. Before Christmas," she said.

And to honor her son, she did something that may seem a bit unconventional to some – something she says he always loved.

She lit fireworks at his gravesite.

"This is what he did, fireworks. He loved fireworks," she said.

A bittersweet feeling, knowing there are now six children left without a father or mother.

"They don't win either way," Marion said.

Investigators said they’re working with California authorities to extradite Wright to Shelby County.

As for the six kids she shared with the former basketball star, Marion tells WREG she hopes to bring them to Memphis as soon as possible.

Wright is being held without bond.