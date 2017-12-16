× Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife arrested on charges related to his murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A law enforcement source has confirmed to WREG that Sherra Wright-Robinson, the ex-wife of basketball star Lorenzen Wright, has been arrested on charges related to his murder.

Officials with the Riverside County, Calif. Sheriff’s Office say Wright-Robinson was booked late Friday night.

The arrest comes just two weeks after 46-year-old Billy R. Turner was indicted on first degree murder charges for Wright’s 2010 death.

Wright’s body was found in a swampy field in suburban Memphis on July 28, 2010, 10 days after the 34-year-old was reported missing. He was shot multiple times. The seven-year investigation into his death has been one of the Memphis Police Department’s most high-profile unsolved cases.

Prosecutors and police have declined to say much about the case. Police said last month that they had found a gun used in the killing in a lake near the small town of Walnut, Mississippi, about 75 miles east of Memphis.

Lorenzen Wright, who was born and raised in Memphis, played for the Memphis Grizzlies and four other NBA teams as a forward and center over 13 seasons before retiring in 2009.