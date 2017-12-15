× Teenager accused of stealing car left running in driveway

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A teenager is facing theft charges after deputies say he stole a car left running and unlocked in a driveway.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Hickory Bark Drive just southeast of Memphis.

A man says he left his car in the driveway while he went in the house to get some water. When he came back, the car was gone.

As he was filing a report with deputies, he saw a teenager driving down the street in his car. A deputy pursued the driver, who crashed into a pole on Holmes Road near Crumpler a short distance away. Deputies caught the suspect after a short foot pursuit.

Shelby County deputies say a 15-year-old is facing theft charges.

They warned drivers to never leave their vehicles unattended while they are warming up.