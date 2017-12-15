Tavis Smiley’s Memphis show canceled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Promoter, Mills Entertainment, cancels Tavis Smiley’s Death of a King: A live Theatrical Experience show at the Cannon Center.

The show was scheduled for April 4.

The Cannon Center posted Mills Entertainment’s statement on social media Friday night.

“In light of the recent allegations concerning Tavis Smiley, Mills Entertainment will not be moving forward with the Death of A King project at this time. We believe deeply in the message of this production and the importance of commemorating Dr. King in this crucial moment; however, we take seriously the allegations and will be suspending our relationship with Tavis Smiley and T.S. Productions.”

This comes after PBS announced they would be canceling Smiley’s talk show after an independent investigation uncovered “multiple, credible allegations” of misconduct by its host.

The Cannon Center said customers can return their tickets for a full refund. If purchased on Ticketmaster.com the refund will be processed automatically.