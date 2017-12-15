× Student accused in Collierville attack wanted by authorities

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — One of the two students accused of attacking a student at Collierville High School is now a wanted fugitive.

Ledevion Boyd is wanted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in connection with Tuesday’s beating after class, which left a 10th-grader hospitalized.

The student was set to be released from the hospital Thursday, according to authorities, and the two suspects were said to be under questioning.

Boyd and the other student involved are facing aggravated assault charges. The sheriff’s office has not named the other student.

If you have any information on where Boyd can be located you are asked to call the SCSO Fugitive Division at (901) 222-5620 or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.