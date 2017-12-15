× Shopping online? Here’s how to get free shipping Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you waited until Dec. 15 to do your Christmas shopping, congratulations — Friday is Free Shipping Day.

Friday only, nearly 1,000 retailers including Macy’s, JC Penney, Target, Toys R Us and Old Navy, and brands including Levi’s and the North Face, are offering free shipping for online orders. Many have no minimum order amount.

And if you buy today, gifts are scheduled to arrive in time for Christmas.

The “holiday” was created 10 years ago, and sales on free shipping Friday have recently topped $1 billion.

The website freeshippingday.com has links to offers at 963 retailers today.