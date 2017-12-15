× Second-grade students share marijuana at school playground

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – Two second-grade students at a Wisconsin elementary school were taken to the hospital after eating marijuana on the school playground.

WBAY reported that it happened at Eisenhower Elementary School in Green Bay earlier this week. The students are expected to be fine.

“We see marijuana of course in the high schools and the middle schools but rarely do we see marijuana in the elementary schools,” Lt. Jeff Brester, Green Bay Police, said according to WBAY.

Parents of students involved are being investigated but parents of other second graders on the playground say on facebook they’re angry about having to hear about the incident from their young kids not the district.

“Phone call, letter sent home, an email, something from the school and we haven’t heard anything still now, so I’m shocked,” Carrie Falkner, Eisenhower Elemntary parent, said according to WBAY

In this case the school’s policy is to suspend the students but Police can’t charge children under twelve.

“We won’t be writing the students tickets because they’re not old enough to get tickets. But we will provide counseling for them through child protective services and through the school to do some education with them,” Lt. Brester said.

Falkner believes education should be spread to all of the second grade and their parents even if their kids weren’t directly involved.