Student accused in Collierville attack arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —One of the two students accused of attacking a student at Collierville High School is now behind bars.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lendevion Boyd Saturday and is now being held in the Shelby County jail.

Boyd and another student attacked a 10th-grader after school was dismissed.

The 10th-grader was hospitilized for several days.

Boyd and the other student involved are facing aggravated assault charges.

The other student remains at large.