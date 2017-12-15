Student accused in Collierville attack arrested

Posted 9:25 pm, December 15, 2017, by , Updated at 09:31PM, December 15, 2017

Ledevion Boyd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —One of the two students accused of attacking a student at Collierville High School is now behind bars.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lendevion Boyd Saturday and is now being held in the Shelby County jail.

RELATED: Collierville High student recovering from injuries after fight on campus

Boyd and another student attacked a 10th-grader after school was dismissed.

The 10th-grader was hospitilized for several days.

Boyd and the other student involved are facing aggravated assault charges.

The other student remains at large.