MPD investigating shooting at Parkway Village motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are looking for suspects following a shooting at a Parkway Village motel overnight.

Police say one person was shot at the Memphis Inn Motel on American Way around 3 a.m. Friday.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center — but so far, police haven’t given us a condition update.

Police say they’re looking for two male suspects who drove away in a Toyota Camry.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information.