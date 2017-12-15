MPD investigating shooting at Parkway Village motel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are looking for suspects following a shooting at a Parkway Village motel overnight.
Police say one person was shot at the Memphis Inn Motel on American Way around 3 a.m. Friday.
The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center — but so far, police haven’t given us a condition update.
Police say they’re looking for two male suspects who drove away in a Toyota Camry.
Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information.
35.074053 -89.901264