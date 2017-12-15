× Kroger closing Clarksdale, Mississippi store

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — Kroger has announced it will close its store at 870 State Street at a date to be determined.

Scot Hendricks, president of Kroger’s Delta division, said profits had continually declined at the location, which had been open since 1987.

“We want to thank our Clarksdale associates, customers and community for their support over the years,” he said.

One hundred people work at the Clarksdale store. The nearest grocery for nearby residents is the Walmart about half a mile away, and there is a Kroger 34 miles away in Cleveland.