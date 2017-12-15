× High school teacher arrested for ‘inappropriate text messages’ sent to student

NORTH PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — A North Panola High School teacher was arrested for enticing a child for concealment.

Gregory Kennedy, 35, is out on bail after being arrested Thursday.

School officials say Kennedy sent inappropriate text messages to a student. The student’s friend then told her mother and the mother reported it to the school.

School officials say he worked as a history teacher, weightlifting coach, and assistant football coach at North Panola High School.

According to officials, Kennedy has only worked at the high school for a year but has been terminated.

Kennedy has a court date set for January 2.

The Mississippi Department of Education and DHS are also looking into the case.

