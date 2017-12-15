× Guns fired near Hacks Cross intersection Thursday

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night just southeast of Memphis.

Deputies were called around 10 p.m. to the Hacks Cross Plaza located in the 4100 block of Hacks Cross Road, near Lowrance Road.

Gunfire erupted between the occupants of a dark-colored SUV and a dark-colored sedan. Both vehicles fled the area before deputies arrived.

While there was no known victim of gunfire, one patron of a nearby business received an injury to the hand after coming in contact with shattered glass related to the shooting.

Deputies are still investigating this incident and encourage anyone with information to contact detectives at 901-222-5600 or Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.