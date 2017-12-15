× Grizzlies snap five-game losing streak with win over Hawks

MEMPHIS, Tenn-Tyreke Evans scored 22 points, including the go-ahead layup with 1:03 left to help the Memphis Grizzlies snap a five-game losing streak with a 96-94 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

The Hawks had three shots in the closing seconds, all of which misfired, including Andrew Harrison’s block of Taurean Prince’s attempt in the left corner with 1.2 seconds left.

The ball went into Kent Bazemore’s hands and his 3-point attempt at the horn bounced off the front of the rim.

Mario Chalmers added 16 points and had four steals, while Marc Gasol scored 13 points.

Bazemore led the Hawks with 19 points, while Dennis Schroder finished with 18 points and 11 assists. Prince contributed 17 points as Atlanta lost it fourth straight.

Memphis trailed 89-81 with just over 6 minutes left when it reeled off eight straight, capped by Chalmers’ 3-pointer to tie the game at 89.