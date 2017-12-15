× Community mourns death of Bill Giannini

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Commissioner Heidi Shafer’s one of many shocked to hear about Bill Giannini’s unexpected passing.

“I was just stunned and we all make that trip from Memphis to Nashville so regularly, it could’ve been any one of us. I was just stunned and my first thought was for his wife and his kids,” Shafer said.

Giannini was killed in a car crash yesterday on Interstate 40 in Decatur County.

He was the former chairman of the Shelby County Republican Party County and deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Commerce.

“He was one of those people who had a lot of energy and believed he could do everything and that it was his responsibility to take responsibility for the community and try and make it better,” Shafer said.

She says Giannini had been everything from a trained hairdresser to a restaurant owner to doing work for the governor.

Today Senator Bob Corker said he was very to sad to hear of his passing and said Giannini made countless contributions to the Memphis community and our state.

Congressman David Kustoff also wrote, “Bill was a strong voice for the Volunteer State. We will never forget his humor and unmatched positivity.”

“Bill was a friend of mine. He was a great spirit, he loved Memphis and Shelby County. He did so much for our state. A great laugh, a great sense of humor, he was smart and he was a great friend and he died way too young,” Mayor Jim Strickland said.

Shelby County Mayor Mark H. Luttrell, Jr. wrote in a statement.

“He was a close friend and adviser to many of us in government. Bill was a consummate public servant. His insight, kindness, and willingness to help others will be long-remembered.”

Current Shelby County Republican Party Chairman Lee Mills also said he’ll remember Giannini’s enthusiasm, quick wit, and infectious smile.

Saying his work as chairman laid the groundwork for many of the successes we see today.