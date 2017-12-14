× Victim identified after North Memphis house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —An 80-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a deadly North Memphis House fire.

Memphis firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2100 block of Eldridge around 9:15 a.m. Dec. 3., bringing it under control by 9:30.

When firefighters searched the interior, they found Franklin D. Johnson unresponsive in a hallway.

Johnson was taken to the Regional One burn unit and was later pronounced dead.

Memphis Fire Department released his identity Thursday morning.

It has not been determined if the house had a working smoke alarm. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.