Pedestrian killed in Whitehaven hit-and-run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Whitehaven on Wednesday, and police are looking for the driver who hit him.
Memphis Police responded to a pedestrian hit and run crash call at Raines and Elvis Presley at 5:48 p.m
Cadarell Weatherspoon, 49, was taken to Regional One Hospital in extremely critical condition. He did not survive his injuries, police reported.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as a light gray or silver, two-door, 1997-2001 GMC pickup.
Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.
35.035508 -90.025150