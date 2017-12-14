× Pedestrian killed in Whitehaven hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Whitehaven on Wednesday, and police are looking for the driver who hit him.

Memphis Police responded to a pedestrian hit and run crash call at Raines and Elvis Presley at 5:48 p.m

Cadarell Weatherspoon, 49, was taken to Regional One Hospital in extremely critical condition. He did not survive his injuries, police reported.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a light gray or silver, two-door, 1997-2001 GMC pickup.

Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.