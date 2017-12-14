× Rep. Steve Cohen denounces FCC vote to repeal Net Neutrality

WASHINGTON — Congressman Steve Cohen released a statement against the Federal Communications Commission’s 3 -2 party line vote to repeal the 2015 Open Internet Order.

“The ruling Thursday upends the powerful internet neutrality framework that banned blocking, throttling or giving paid prioritization to companies based on whether a content provider paid for faster service,” said Congressman Cohen.

He goes on to describe net neutrality as “one of the most important consumer protections of our time.”

The Federal Communications Commission voted to undo net neutrality rules that guaranteed equal access to the internet early Thursday morning.