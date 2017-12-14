Registered sex offender’s past shows disturbing charges involving underage boys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We are still trying to uncover how 51-year-old Jimmie Liddell came in contact with the young victims he is accused of, and in some cases confessed to, sexually assaulting.

But one common factor he seemed to share with the children in his cases is where he lived.

The New Horizon Park Apartments in Whitehaven wasn't the only place he racked up charges of fondling and raping a child.

WREG has discovered cases where Liddell was indicted by a grand jury for unlawful sexual contact with at least six boys from 1994 to 2002.

The young boys, all under the age of 14, lived in apartments where Liddell resided or knew someone who did.

Because many of the incidents happened years ago, residents in the apartments had no knowledge of the crimes but find it unsettling that innocent children were victimized.

"That's sad, just very sad," said a resident at New Horizon Park apartments. "That's very serious right there. There are a whole lot of kids out here that go to school and things like that. They don't need to be out here."

Jimmie Liddell, a registered sex offender who had violated the sex offender registry more than once, was out walking the streets and living among families in Memphis apartment complexes.

WREG talked to the owners of New Horizon Apartments who say they do rigorous background checks on all tenants.

They are trying to determine if Jimmie Liddell was a tenant or if he was living there with another person whose name was on the lease.

