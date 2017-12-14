× Police: Social media video leads to burglary arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A video posted to social media led to the arrest of one of the suspects allegedly connected to two recent burglaries in the same neighborhood.

According to police, a tipster alerted them to an online video showing the crimes as they were occurring. The individual was even able to identify one of the suspects as Johnny Wash.

The 28-year-old was taken into custody several days later at his girlfriend’s house after they pulled him out from underneath a bed. He reportedly admitted to the break-ins on Wesley Forest Place and to driving his girlfriend’s car during the crimes.

In all, authorities said the crooks got away with several TVs, 20 pairs of Jordan and Air Max shoes, a bullet proof vest, ammunition and baby clothes.

Wash was charged with aggravated burglary, possession of burglary tools and theft of property.

Another suspect is still at large.