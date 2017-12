× Police on the scene of deadly shooting at Eden at Watersedge Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is on the scene of a deadly shooting at Eden at Watersedge Apartments in the 2700 block of Venetian Causeway in Fox Meadows.

One man has been confirmed dead.

The suspect was last seen leaving the scene walking eastbound.

At 2:38pm, MPD responded to 2759 Venetian Causeway at the Eden at Waters Edge Apartments regarding a shooting. One deceased male was located. The suspect is a Black Male wearing a black & red hooded sweatshirt and jeans. He was last seen walking eastbound. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 14, 2017