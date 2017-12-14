Man offers $1,000 reward for missing therapy dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A desperate search is underway for a therapy dog last seen in a stranger's car in Midtown.

Memphis the French bulldog has spent his life visiting hospitals, schools, jails and churches. He brings happiness to those going through tough times.

He and his owner Jeremy Cole recently moved to the Bluff City and volunteer at St. Mary's church.

"We just want Memphis home. No questions asked," said Cole. "Yesterday around 1:00, he was let outside to go to the bathroom, and a delivery person came through the gate. He slipped out."

Cole said a woman found Memphis a couple blocks over on West and was going door-to-door trying to find his owner.

He said that's when a gold sedan pulled up.

"Someone got out and said, 'Oh, I know that dog. That's Mike's. I'm going to take him home. He's right over there,'" said Cole.

The woman said the man was believable and handed over Memphis.

She then called Cole when she saw his Nextdoor post minutes later.

Cole didn't know the man in the gold sedan. He called police.

Memphis has yet to be found.

"I've been scouring the neighborhoods. I've been posting flyers," he said.

He contacted vets and rescue groups. He and community members also collected $1,000 for a reward.

He just hopes Memphis is returned safely.

"I just hope we can make a deal. This dog means a lot. That's all I want to say. Please reach out to me," he said as tears rolled down his face.

If you know where Memphis is call 901-736-9313.

35.143379 -90.004663