Gifts needed for Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Salvation Army is in need of gifts for their annual Angel Tree Program.

Officials with The Salvation Army says all of the angels were adopted this year, but 300 people still haven’t turned in their gifts.

The organization wants to encourage anyone who adopted an angel turn in their gifts to The Salvation Army at 696 Jackson Avenue by 2 p.m. tomorrow.

They are also looking for people to step up and adopt these “forgotten angels.”

