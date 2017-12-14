× Convicted Memphis murderer to be sentenced to life Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man convicted of murdering a mother and her adult son is scheduled to be sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.

Charles Burrow was found guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the October 2015 deaths of Jodie Davis and Michael Davis.

According to the surviving victim, Burrow was angry and looking for his ex-girlfriend when he arrived at the victims’ Orchi Road home that day. As she hid in a closet, the suspect opened fire, killing both Jodie and Michael Davis. Burrow eventually found the woman huddled in the closet, but when he pulled the trigger the weapon did not fire.

Authorities said Burrow flagged them down after the incident. He stated he needed to be arrested because he had just killed two people.

The convictions carry a mandatory life sentence.