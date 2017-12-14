× Collierville student in stable condition after beating

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Collierville High student who was beaten after school Tuesday is in stable condition at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

The 10th grader was hospitalized after he was allegedly assaulted by two students during a fight after class was dismissed Tuesday.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, which is handling the investigation, said the victim has been interviewed and investigators are now talking to the students who allegedly assaulted him.

Sheriff’s spokesman Earle Farrell says the students who were involved in the attack face aggravated assault charges, and Shelby County Schools stated the students have been disciplined according to Collierville High’s policies.