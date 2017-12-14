× Central BBQ to open fourth location in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s good news for BBQ lovers here in the Mid-South. A local favorite has just announced they will be opening another location in East Memphis.

Central BBQ’s fourth location will be located in the 6200 block of Poplar Avenue.

“We are pleased to be moving forward with this next phase of growth for Central,” shared Webb Wilson, President of Central BBQ, LLC. “After a metro-area search, we decided this space on Poplar would allow us to broaden the reach of Central into east Memphis and Germantown, while providing an opportunity to institute systems to expand our presence outside the Memphis market.”

They said the new location will provide the same great food and service that customers have come to expect over the years.

The restaurant is scheduled to open in late Spring 2018.