‘Black Bag Bandit’ caught after string of burglaries

HERNANDO, Miss. — A thief known as the "Black Bag Bandit" is in jail tonight after one Mississippi manager said, "enough is enough!"

Police say Ronald Bargery broke into vending machines at hotels and motels in Mississippi and Tennessee.

But yesterday, security cameras Super Eight Motel in Hernando, Miss. caught Bargery getting out of a car with his trademark black bag.

Moments later Bargery is seen putting duct tape over two security cameras.

Police say he smashed two machines and was about to leave with the stolen goods when the motel manager confronted him.

He says he recognized Bargery as the same man who broke into his vending machines a year ago.

That manager held Bargery until Hernando police could get there.

Bargery was wanted for breaking and entering vending machines in Southaven, Horn Lake, Millington and even Holly Springs.