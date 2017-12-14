× Bill Giannini, Former Shelby County GOP chairman, killed in wreck

Bill Giannini, the former deputy commissioner of Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance and former Chairman of the Republican Party of Shelby County, was killed in a car crash. The republican Party of Shelby County posted the news on their website Thursday night.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says Giannini was driving to Memphis from Nashville Thursday afternoon when he crashed on Interstate 40 westbound in Decatur County.

Officials say he was driving eastbound on I-40 when his vehicle crossed through the median into the westbound lanes.

The driver of the other vehicle was injured in the crash, and it is unknown what his condition is.

Republican Party of Shelby County Chairman Lee Mills released a statement on Giannini’s death:

“Bill was an outstanding invididual and we have many fond memories of him. I will personally remember his enthusiasm, his quick wit and his infectious smile. Bill’s work as Chairman of the Republican Party of Shelby County laid the groundwork for many of the successes we see today. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family during this difficult time.”

