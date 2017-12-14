× Attorneys given 2 p.m. deadline for Dylan Adams plea agreement

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Attorneys for Dylan Adams, one of the defendants accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering nursing student Holly Bobo, is meeting with the prosecution to see if they can negotiate a plea deal.

“Many of you have heard the expression the doomsday clock, which perhaps we’re close to the end of time if we don’t start paying attention to our environment and other concerns. Some say it’s at 11:59, I’m here to tell you folks on this case it’s 11:59.”

During a status hearing Thursday, Judge C. Creed McGinley indicated he wants this case to move quickly and encouraged both sides to enter “fruitful negotiations” to see if they could come to some sort of deal.

“I’m not asking anybody to compromise your legitimate positions,” the judge stated. “Everybody knows what they’re willing to do —or I think they do — and there is no sense in kicking the can down the road.”

“I don’t think it is fair to anybody in here. This has gone on long enough.”

If attorneys do not return with an agreement by 2 p.m., the judge said he will set a deadline for when they’re still able to do so before trial.

Adams’ brother Zach Adams was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 50 years after both sides reached an agreement in September.

Another man, Jason Autry, also faces charges in the death of Bobo, who was killed in 2011 in Decatur County, Tennessee.