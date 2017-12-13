× Three indicted in southeast Memphis first-degree murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office has identified the three suspects charged with murder earlier this year.

A grand jury returned indictments against Lavon Williams,18, Lareco Wilson,17, and Teriaco Gilkey,16, in the case on Tuesday. Mugshots for Wilson and Gilkey were not immediately available.

Authorities said the three killed Nicholas Sutton during a robbery in front of the Marathon gas station at Ridgeway Road and Knight Arnold Road.

All three defendants were charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

The case is being handled by the Multi-Agency Gang Prosecution Unit.