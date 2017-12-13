Suspects took $90,000 worth of drugs in East Memphis Walgreens burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects in an overnight burglary at Walgreens on the 3300 block of Poplar Avenue in East Memphis.

According to the report, three suspects forced their way into the business using cutting tools to bypass the security gate.

The suspects then made their way to the pharmacy where they proceeded to take controlled prescription medication, valued at more than $90,000.

The suspects could be seen on surveillance video.

No arrests have been made at this point.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.